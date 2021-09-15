Shilpa Shetty Kundra Reaches Katra To Pay Obeisance At Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently spotted in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The actor reached Katra to pay obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, Shetty can be seen riding a horse, walking in the temple, and interacting with other devotees and media persons.

On Wednesday, Shilpa Shetty Kundra walked for 13 kms to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi temple at Katra in Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir. The Bollywood actor undertook her journey from the Katra basecamp, on a horse, to reach the cave shrine atop the Trikuta hills in J&K.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra spotted at Mata Vaishno Devi temple

Shilpa Shetty was seen dressed in a printed suit. She looked elegant as she went for subtle makeup and pulled her hair in a ponytail. Adhering to the new norm, the Dhadkan actor wore a white mask. In the video, Shetty can also be seen interacting with other pilgrims and media persons. As she walked into the temple, she also expressed her happiness that she got to visit the holy place.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is quite a religious person. The actor recently celebrated India's most loved festival, Ganesh Chaturthi by welcoming home Bappa. She also shared a sneak peek of her celebrations on her official Instagram handle. The Super Dancer judge can be seen sporting a bright pink coloured ethnic outfit. In the pictures, she posed with her children- Samisha and Viaan. Her daughter Samisha twinned with her actor mother in pink traditional wear. As for the caption, she wrote, "Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Ashta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya! Our Gannu Raja is back to visit us, our 11th year."

In the second post, Shetty can be seen performing an aarti along with her children. She dropped the video and captioned it, "Harr saal ki tarah, iss saal bhi humaare GANNU RAJA saath hain, toh harr sankat ki maat hai (Like every year Gannu Raja is with us during every obstacle). Keeping up with our yearly tradition, sending blessings your way. May Bappa’s grace help you overcome all your hurdles & obstacles!"

Image: Republic World