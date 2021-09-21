Shilpa Shetty Pens Note After Raj Kundra Gets Bail, Writes 'This Rise Will Demand Courage'

A day after a Mumbai court granted bail to businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in the porn racket case, his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty took to her official Instagram handle and penned a note. The actor talked about 'rising after a fall' in her latest post. On Saturday, Kundra had moved a bail plea in the court. Read on to know more.

Shilpa Shetty's note after Raj Kundra's bail

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Shilpa Shetty dropped a picture of herself doing yoga and penned an emotional note. She wrote, "There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times."

She added, "This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, will-power, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible."

On Monday, she dropped a positive quote penned by Chinese-American modernist architect, Roger Lee. The note read, "Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm."

Raj Kundra porn racket case

On July 19, Mumbai Police arrested businessman Raj Kundra in a pornographic content circulation racket. The police revealed struggling models and artists were allegedly lured by him on promises of landing roles in short films and web series after which they were forced to do semi-nude and nude scenes against their wishes.

The police had found various applications, including the Hotshots app, that were allegedly being used to circulate pornographic content online. Owned by a London-based firm called Kernin, the Hotshots app's content was being produced and accounts were being handled by the Raj Kundra-owned company, Viaan, in Mumbai.

Raj Kundra has been named in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police in the case. His wife, Shilpa Shetty said in a statement in the charge sheet differentiated her business dealings with that of her husband. Kundra had then moved a bail plea in court, stating that there was no evidence in the supplementary charge sheet against his active involvement in alleged pornographic films production.

The businessman's advocate Niranjan Mundargi said that he asked for bail stressing that a charge sheet has been filed in the case. He said, "A surety of Rs 50,000 was paid." Kundra was released from Arthur Road jail at 10.30 am today. Along with Kundra, co-accused Ryan Thorpe has also been granted bail by the court.

Image: Instagram/Rajkundra9