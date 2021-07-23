Shilpa Shetty Promotes Recent Movie Amid Raj Kundra's Arrest; Says 'Film Shouldn't Suffer'

Amidst Raj Kundra's arrest for allegedly distributing and creating porn films, his wife actor Shilpa Shetty took to her social media to promote her comedy-drama film titled Hungama 2. In a recent development in the Raj Kundra porn case, Crime Branch officials recorded the actor's statement and questioned for other details. The actor shared the poster of her recently released movie with a lengthy message for the netizens.

Shilpa Shetty promotes Hungama 2 amidst Raj Kundra porn case

The actor took to her Instagram to share the poster of the movie. She also penned down a personal note stating that 'film should not suffer'. In a lengthy caption she wrote,' I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, “The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW.” Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever! So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you🙏😇 With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra 🙏🏻'.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the movie features actors like Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The movie premiered on July 23 on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

This would mark Shilpa Shetty's second social media post since the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra on July 20. The actor first broke her silence three days later, on July 23, by uploading a quote by James Thurber on her Instagram story. The quote read, ''Let us not look back in anger, nor forward in fear, but around in awareness."

Latest developments in the Raj Kundra porn case

The case dates back to earlier this year in February when Mumbai Police raided a bungalow in Madh Island and arrested five people involved in the shooting of an adult film. An app sharing pornographic clips came under the radar of the authorities which led to the arrest of Umesh Kamat, the former personal assistant of Raj Kundra.

Police raided Kundra's office and found incriminating evidence such as clips, papers, emails and pornographic clips, thus, arresting Raj Kundra on Monday, July 20 in alleged connection with an adult film racket. Kundra has since been remanded to police custody till July 27, while his and Shilpa Shetty's home was searched earlier on Friday.

