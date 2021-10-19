Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra File Rs 50 Crore Defamation Suit Against Sherlyn Chopra

In the latest development, actor Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra have filed a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra of Rs 50 Crore over the alleged remarks made by the latter at a press conference earlier last week. Raj and Shilpa's lawyers have filed the suit after Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against the businessman at Juhu Police Station on the grounds of fraud and mental harassment. A notice has been issued to Sherlyn Chopra for making the alleged statements in the press conference on October 16 and has been given two days time to apologise and retract her statements on Raj Kundra.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra slap Rs 50 crore defamation suit on Sherlyn Chopra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's lawyer, Prashant Patil, sent the defamation notice to actor Sherlyn Chopra seeking an apology and Rs. 50 crore in damages for "lewd, below the belt" remarks against them on public platforms. As per the notice sent by Shetty and Kundra's lawyer, Chopra's allegations against the duo were allegedly based on an ulterior motive to extort money from them.

The defamation notice read, "My clients (Shetty and Kundra) therefore call upon you to compensate my clients by paying them Rs. 50 crores (Rupees Fifty Crores Rupees only) jointly, by way of compensatory damages for loss of reputation, loss of business and for bodily and mental agony caused to my clients, within a week of the receipt of this notice and also to publish a public apology to my clients in leading newspapers and digital media platforms to the satisfaction of my clients, failing which my clients shall institute appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you without further reference to you."

On October 14, Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty While addressing the media at the Juhu police station, she said, "I have filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal

intimidation."

She alleged that Raj Kundra threatened her many times because of which she withdrew the case against him but now she came back will all the courage to fight against him. "I went to the Juhu police station on April 20, 2021, to take her case against Raj Kundra back," she said.

(Image: Instagram/@theshilpashetty/Twitter/@SherlynChopra)