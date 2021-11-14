Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Others Accused Of ₹1.51 Crore Fraud; FIR Lodged

There was legal trouble for actor Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra and others as they have been booked in a cheating case. They have been accused of committing fraud of ₹1.51 crore. Among the others persons mentioned in the case is Kaashif Khan.

The case was filed at the Bandra police station and the case has been registered under several sections.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra booked in ₹1.51 crore cheating case

The incident allegedly took place in July 2014. The complainant has alleged that Kaashif Khan, director of SFL Fitness Pvt Ltd., along with Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and others allegedly asked the complainant to invest money in the fitness scheme and promised profits. However, he claimed it did not happen, and when he asked for his money back, he was threatened.

This is another case against Raj Kundra, who was jailed in a pornography racket earlier this year. He was lodged at the Arthur Road jail. He is currently out on bail.

He had been arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch on July 19. The 46-year-old entrepreneur was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

He was accused of being the 'main facilitator' involved in the uploading and streaming of obscene content online. Among the other allegations on him was of exploiting aspiring actresses and models into shooting obscene videos.

The police found over 100 pornographic videos on his phone and alleged that he planned to sell them for ₹9 crores.

He was granted bail by a Mumbai metropolitan court on September 20.

Shilpa Shetty's statement was also recorded as a witness in the case at that time. Many actresses like Sherlyn Chopra had made statements against Raj Kundra at the time of his arrest. In a recent development, the couple filed a ₹50 crore defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra.

Shilpa has been busy with her professional endeavours since the controversy. She first starred in the movie Hungama 2. She also worked as a judge on the show Super Dancer 4.