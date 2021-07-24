Shilpa Shetty Says 'Raj Kundra Innocent, Not In Making Porn' During Joint Interrogation

In a key development in the porn racket case that led to the arrest of businessman Raj Kundra, his wife and famous Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty was questioned by the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police on Friday. During the questioning, in which she was made to sit face to face with Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty claimed that she did not know about the exact functioning of HotShots-the mobile app via which the alleged pornographic content was streamed. She further claimed that Raj Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi, who is another accused in the case was involved with the app.

She underlined that erotica was different than porn, and Raj Kundra was involved in the production of the former, contrary to what is being stated in the reports. The joint interrogation took place at Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's residence, wherein a thorough search for evidence related to the case was conducted earlier in the day.

On the night of July 19, the Mumbai Police's Crime branch arrested Kundra after he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau. In all, 11 people have been arrested in connection to the racket, which includes Ryan Tharp and Umesh Kamat.

Raj Kundra cracked a deal- $1.2 Million For 121 Videos

Some WhatsApp chats have been retrieved by Mumbai Police, which allegedly revealed he was discussing a deal to sell porn videos. "We have found that Raj Kundra was talking about a deal about selling 121 videos for USD 1.2 million. This deal seems to be on the international level," Mumbai Police said before the court on Friday, suspecting that the money earned from the sale of the videos was used in betting. "This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated," the court was further told. It is pertinent to mention here that huge transactions from Raj Kundra's Yes Bank account to an account in United Bank of Africa had been traced and it is suspected that 4000-10,000 pound expenses were being incurred, per month, sources said.

After hearing the arguments of the police, the court extended his police custody till July 27.

Raj Kundra has, however, approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the order. In the petition filed before the High Court, the businessman has requested to 'invoke the inherent jurisdiction of the court' to grant him relief, as he is 'deeply aggrieved' by the arrest, which he calls 'illegal'. As per the petition, it is in 'violation' of the mandate of Section 41A of the CrPC.

Raj Kundra porn case

Raj Kundra - Businessman and husband of Shilpa Shetty - was arrested in a pornographic content circulation racket by the Mumbai Police on Monday night. During the investigation, it was observed that small-time artists and models were lured into giving roles and breaks into web series of short stories. The Mumbai police found that various mobile applications were being operated to circulate porn in the cyber world. "The actors were asked to do bold scenes which later translated to semi-nude and completely nude scenes, against their wishes," Mumbai CP informed.

Adult videos have allegedly been recovered from the Hotshots app. The app was taken forward by Raj Kundra's company Armers Prime Media Ltd. The app was then sold to Kenrin Ltd, and a transaction of $25,000 was made. While Kundra claimed to have been done with the app and had resigned from the company, sources claim that he was regularly taking updates relating to the financial transactions of this app. There are also speculations that JL Stream was another front that was created when things were not going so well with HotShots.

During the searches conducted in the JL Stream office, officials allegedly found that the JL stream contains Adult content too.

