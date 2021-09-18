Shilpa Shetty Shares Cryptic 'new Endings' Post After Raj Kundra's Chargesheet Revelation

The arrest of Raj Kundra in a pornography racket has brought Shilpa Shetty Kundra into the spotlight as well, be it investigating authorities questioning her or a section of netizens flooding her with some harsh comments. The actor has made strong statements since then, right from asking netizens to not target her latest movie or hitting out the 'unwarranted aspersions' cast on her. At other times, she has also put out some cryptic messages amid the ongoing investigation into the case.

In her latest post, she shared a quote about 'new endings'. The development came after the revelation of her statement to the police, where she stated that she was unaware of Raj Kundra's alleged wrongdoings.

Shilpa Shetty's cryptic post amid statement to police in Raj Kundra case revealed

Shilpa posted a note on her Instagram stories that had the title 'New endings'. It featured a quote from Carl Bard: "Though no can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending."

It also featured a note about making 'mistakes' and taking 'bad decisions', and how it could have been avoided by being 'smarter, more patient or just nicer'. However, it was not possible to change the past how much ever one tried, it stated.

It mentioned that what was possible was moving on by making better decisions and avoiding the old mistakes. It spoke of reinventing oneself and looking at not the past, but making the future what one wished for.

Raj Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 in the alleged pornography creation and publishing racket. He is currently in judicial custody after his repeated bail pleas were rejected by the courts.

The Mumbai Police filed the supplementary chargesheet in the pornography case which ran to close to 1500 pages. He has been accused of being the 'main facilitator' in the case, and accusations of him and his accomplices include making millions off uploading pornographic content, and coercing girls into shooting obscene videos.

In the chargesheet, Shilpa's statement had lines like, "I don't know anything about this (BOLLYFAME) OTT apart from this. I came to know today that porn videos made for Hotshot from Viaan company are sent to Pardeep Bakshi's Kenrin company.".

"I have never asked what work Raj Kundra is doing because I am busy with my work and he never tells me things related to his work, because of this I do not know anything in this matter", she also said.