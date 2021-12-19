Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Claims Links With Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty: Sources

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the Rs 200 crore money laundering case, is likely to question many more Bollywood celebrities including actor Shraddha Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty, who reportedly had links with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

During interrogation by the ED, Sukesh allegedly mentioned that he was in touch with many celebrities in the film industry and was involved in various projects with them.

According to the disclosure statement of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, he has disclosed that he knows Shraddha Kapoor since 2015 and helped her in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case. Chandrashekhar also told ED that he knew actor Harman Baweja and was planning to co-produce his next movie “Captain” starring Kartik Aaryan. He further mentioned that he had contacted actor Shilpa Shetty for husband Raj Kundra’s conditional release.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had questioned actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi for their alleged connection with Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The central agency stated that Jacqueline and Nora received top models of luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the accused. Chandrashekhar has also claimed to have given presents like Persian cats, horses, crockery, jewellery to Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar case details

The Patiala House Court recently took cognizance of the ED's charge sheet filed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, wife Leena Maria Paul, and others in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. All the accused are currently in judicial custody. The ED recently arrested them for running an extortion racket despite being locked up in Delhi's Rohini jail.

The ED has conducted searches at various properties linked to Chandrashekar and his associates. During the search, the agency seized 16 high-end vehicles that were registered in the name of Leena Maria Paul's firms or in the name of third parties. It has also emerged that Chandrashekar deliberately built the structure for transferring the proceeds of crime and thus actively participated in the process of money laundering.

(With inputs from agency)