Shilpa Shirodkar 'relieved' After Testing Negative For COVID Post 10 Days Of Isolation

With numerous celebrity artists being tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days, a delightful piece of news just arrived when the actor Shilpa Shirodkar informed everyone that she has been tested negative after being in isolation for ten days.

Shilpa Shirodkar is best known for her performances in movies namely Khuda Gawah, Aakhri Chetawani, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, Mrityudand and many others. She has also appeared in a couple of television shows.

Shilpa Shirodkar tests COVID negative

Shilpa Sirodkar recently took to her official Instagram handle and informed her fans that she was finally tested negative for COVID last night and added how there so many emotions piled up. Adding to it, she mentioned that she was feeling happy, relieved, thankful, grateful and so much more and addressed every person to thank them for taking out time to check on her. She even mentioned how it meant so much to her because she was sitting in one room cut off from everyone. She also stated that every message every phone call that rang in these 10 days only and only got a smile on her face and was so grateful for all that love and attention. While signing off, she urged everyone to take care and informed the fans that she was recovering well.

The caption read, "Finally tested Negative last night. So many emotions all piled up!!! Happy, Relieved, Thankful, Grateful and so many more. I want to thank each and everyone who took out time to check on me, it honestly meant so much, sitting in one room cut off from everyone and everything can be so hard, one doesnt realise it until we loose it. Every message every phone call that rang in these 10 days only and only got a smile on my face and i am so grateful for all that love and attention. Thankfully by the grace of God and my Vaccinations I had mild symptoms and i am recovering well. Please take care of yourself, stay safe, mask up and get vaccinated… “Life is beautiful make the most of each and everyday”." (sic)

The fans took to Shilpa Shirodkar's Instagram post and swamped the comment section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis while expressing their delight at the news. Some fans also stated how happy they were to learn that she was finally tested negative while others dropped in hugging emojis for her. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Shilpa Shirodkar's latest Instagram post.

