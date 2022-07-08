Shinzo Abe Assassinated: Anupam Kher, Adnan Sami & More 'extremely Shocked And Saddened'

Japan's former and longest-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara. The former PM was delivering a speech ahead of Sunday's upper house election.

Shinzo Abe had stepped down from his position back in 2020 due to some health concerns but remained in the public's eyes as an influential personality of Japan. Abe was 67 when he breathed his last. As the news has left the entire world shocked and mourning Abe's demise, many Bollywood celebrities also sent their heartfelt condolences to Abe's family.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bollywood singer Adnan Sami mourned Shinzo Abe's untimely demise. The singer penned how he was extremely shocked by the news and expressed his grief on the same. He wrote, "Extremely shocked & saddened…

The world has lost a beloved leader." The singer further prayed for Abe and penned, "RIP."

Anupam Kher 'saddened' by Shinzo Abe's demise

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher also took to his social media handle to pay his tribute to Shinzo Abe. The actor penned how he is shocked to hear about Abe's assassination, and also penned praise for his career as a world leader. He also penned how Abe's face reflected "kindness," which is very rare to find in politics. Anupam Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened & shocked by the assassination of former PM of Japan #ShinzoAbe! He was one of the most compassionate world leaders! And a great friend of India! His face reflected kindness! Very rare for a person in politics! My condolences to his family & people of Japan!"

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to send his heartfelt condolences to Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe. He shared a picture of late Sridevi with Akie Abe and wrote, "Deepest condolences to Akie Abe and family on the unfortunate demise of world leader & statesman ShinzoAbe. Pic from English Vinglish premier in Tokyo which Shinzo Abe was unable to attend due to busy schedule. His wife Akie Abe graciously attended the event." Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej also paid his tribute to Shinzo Abe and

Image: AP