Shinzo Abe Assassinated: Kangana Ranaut Mourns Loss Of Leader; 'India Lost A Great Friend'

Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who was the country's longest-serving leader breathed his last on July 8 after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election. Several world leaders, actors and citizens took to social media to mourn the massive loss.

Bollywood's Kangana Ranaut also shared the news on her social media account and mentioned that 'India lost a great friend'.

Kangana Ranaut mourns the loss of Shinzo Abe

Kangana Ranaut shared a black and white picture of the former PM as she mourned his loss. She called it a 'sad day' as she wrote, "Japan's former Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe has died after being shot while giving a speech in the western city of Nara today. Sad day, India lost a great friend. Om Shanti."

Have a look at her post here:

PM Modi grieves former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed his shock after the confirmation of the former PM's demise made headlines. He credited the late leader for his 'immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations' and wrote, "Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment." He also declared national mourning on July 9 as a mark of respect for the former PM.

Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Shinzo Abe's death

The leader breathed his last after he succumbed to his injuries post being shot at in Nara as he delivered a speech, days before the upper house election. He was Japan’s longest-serving PM and passed away at the age of 67. Police officials have arrested the suspected gunman at the scene after the incident which left millions in shock.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut, AP