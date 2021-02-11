Shirish Kunder Shares Strong Advise On 'leaving The Camera At Home While Helping Poor'

Known for writing films such as Joker, Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, Shirish Kunder recently shared an important piece of advice on humanity that is much needed in this technologically advanced world. Shirish Kunder shared this image in hope of inspiring his followers to act out of kindness. The director is often seen sharing his satiric views on social media. Have a look at his recent musings-

Also Read: Farah Khan Pens A Hilarious Yet Sweet Note For Shirish Kunder On Their 16th Anniversary

‘Leave the camera at home’

Social media is flooded with images and videos of people acting kindly and helping the unfortunates. While these acts of kindness are usually praised online, Shirish Kunder took a dig at people who post their goodwill acts online. Shirish Kunder’s Instagram's recent post revealed how he thinks about the people faking the act of kindness in front of the camera.

Just like Shirish Kunder’s Instagram, he also remains positively active on Twitter as he posts the same image on the social media platform. Known for his satirical tweets, Shirish is vocal about his thoughts and ideas. Strong messages and ideas are often conveyed through Shirish Kunder’s movies. Shirish Kunder received positive and supportive comments for his recent Instagram post.

Also Read: Farah Khan Shares Adorable Throwback Picture Dancing With Rani Mukherjee | Watch

Fans supportive of Shirish Kundar

The image of a camera with the quote saying ‘when helping a poor, leave the camera at home’, was posted by the director without any caption. The fans were quick to understand his sentiments and showed immense support in the comments section. One fan, agreeing with Shirish, commented "when helping the people capture moments and preserve to cherish in the future and not to celebrate on social media". Many fans commented on how they agreed with him.

Pic Credit: Shirish Kunder Instagram.

Also Read: Farah Khan's Unseen Photo With Farhan Has Malaika Comparing Her Hair With Chunky Panday's

Shirish Kunder’s latest release

Shirish Kunder wrote and edited several notable Bollywood movies. Naam, Sweetheart, and The Race Against Time are a few of the many more Shirish Kunder’s movies. The 2020 release, Mrs. Serial Killer, is one of his movies which was received positively by the critics.

Shirish Kunder's Movies

Pic Credit: Shirish Kunder Twitter.

Also Read: Farah Khan Supports The 'sight Saving' Cause; Shares A New Picture With Her Kids

After working as an editor, Shirish Kunder made his directorial debut with Jaan-E-Mann in 2016. He is married to Choreographer Farah Khan whom he met on the sets of Main Hoon Na, one of his own movies. He also worked on music and lyrics in several of his movies such as Tees Maar Khan and Joker.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.