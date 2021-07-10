Shirley Setia Reveals 'she Didn't Get Approval From Parents To Live In Mumbai Alone'

YouTube sensation Shirley Setia has revealed that her parents were apprehensive of her relocating to Mumbai to start a new career and to live all by herself, alone in the city. The famous singer, who is now also trying her hand at acting, said in an interview to Hindustan Times that revamping her career as a singer in India was very difficult for her, as she didn’t get her parents' nod for doing so. Shirley revealed that as her guardians, her parents were concerned about her making a choice to leave her well-settled life in New Zealand.

Shirley didn't get her parents' approval to shift to Mumbai

Shirley elaborated that her parents didn't agree with her living all by herself in Mumbai, however, that changed after her parents saw that so many people loved and appreciated her. Adding further, Shirley said that the situation improved after her mother attended one of her concerts in Mumbai and realised that so many people love her in person too as they do on social media.

She also added that her parents never stopped her from following her heart, but they always kept their apprehensions forward. For them it was hard to accept that she has to live by herself and manage everything alone in Mumbai, she explained.

Despite watching her grow to fame on social media platforms, as her singing videos clocked millions of views and garnered a lot of appreciation, her parent’s didn't believe it until they witnessed her popularity in real.

She explains that they accepted it when they experienced her fame in real, and then they calmed down.

After things calmed down, her parents gave her a chance to explore more and return if things didn't work out for her. However, for her, that day never arrived when she had to move back and quit. Till now she has grown only and believes that she was

fortunate to be accepted by the industry with open arms.

Not being a native Mumbaikar and not even having any connections in the industry, made it more difficult for me to sustain here. Despite this, I was readily accepted by everyone, Shirley said.

Setia, who had gained popularity for her singing talent will soon be seen in a Telugu movie, starring opposite Naga Shaurya. Among her many hits are songs such as Na tum jaano na hum, Tum Hi Ho, Sanam Re and Bol Do Na Zara etc.



(Image: Shirley Setia Instagram)

