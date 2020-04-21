Shivaji Satam Starrer 'CID' Is Part Of Guinness World Records | Learn More Trivia Here

Shivaji Satam is one of the finest Indian television and movie actor. A former bank official, he has appeared in many Hindi and Marathi films. He has appeared in movies including Vaastav, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Yeshwant, China Gate, Taxi No. 9211, Nayak, Jis Desh Me Ganga Reheta Hai, Sooryavansham, and Hu Tu Tu. In Marathi, he has got recognition through the movie, Uttarayan. He is best known for his role as ACP Pradyuman on the popular TV series CID. Today, on Shivaji Satam’s birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor’s most prominent work, CID. Read ahead to know-

Also Read | Sony Delays Camila Cabello-starrer 'Cinderella' Till Feb 2021

Lesser-known facts about Shivaji Satam starrer CID

The pilot episode of the show was shot in 1992, which was five years before the show actually aired in 1998.

CID managed to enter itself in the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records in November 2004 after they shot the longest single shot for 111 minutes without a cut. This episode was called 'The inheritance' and was shot in Lonavala on October 8, 2004. It went on air without a break on November 7, 2004.

CID is one of the very few Indian shows that have gone international as they shot at destinations including France, Switzerland, and London.

Also Read | 'CID', 'Aahat' & 'Ye Un Dino Ki Baat Hai' To Re-run On Sony TV From Monday

CID has been dubbed in various Indian languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali.

Not many know that the show also airs in Pakistan on Apna Channel, A-Plus Entertainment and on Geo Kahani.

Everyone's favourite ACP Pradyuman is popularly known as the Lassi-maker on the sets and whenever he feels like having Lassi, he also makes it for everyone on the set.

From Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, all these actors have come on CID to promote their films.

Abhijeet entered the show as a criminal but he was later made a part of the C.I.D. team.

Also Read | Ghostbusters Sequel, Morbius, Greyhound & Several Other Sony Movies Get New Release Dates

The whole team has been using the same Toyota Qualis since the start.

All three main officers-Daya, Abhijeet, and ACP Pradyuman are great singers in real life. They even recorded a song for an episode in their original voices.

Before making her Bollywood debut, Yami Gautam was seen on CID in one of the episodes.

Also Read | Untitled Marvel Movie By Sony Gets A Release Date For 2021; Here's What We Know

CID is an Indian police procedural television series about Maharashtra and Mumbai's Crime Investigation Department, created by B. P. Singh for Sony Entertainment Television India. The location of the series is set in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The series premiered on 21 January 1998 and is the longest-running television series in India. The last episode aired on 27 October 2018. The series aired its 1,500th episode on 25 February 2018. The show also re-runs on Sony's sister channel Sony Pal.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.