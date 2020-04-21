Shivaji Satam Starrer 'CID' Is Part Of Guinness World Records | Learn More Trivia Here

Quick links:
Shivaji Satam is one of the finest Indian television and movie actor. A former bank official, he has appeared in many Hindi and Marathi films. He has appeared in movies including Vaastav, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Yeshwant, China Gate, Taxi No. 9211, Nayak, Jis Desh Me Ganga Reheta Hai, Sooryavansham, and Hu Tu Tu. In Marathi, he has got recognition through the movie, Uttarayan. He is best known for his role as ACP Pradyuman on the popular TV series CID. Today, on Shivaji Satam’s birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the actor’s most prominent work, CID. Read ahead to know-
CID is an Indian police procedural television series about Maharashtra and Mumbai's Crime Investigation Department, created by B. P. Singh for Sony Entertainment Television India. The location of the series is set in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The series premiered on 21 January 1998 and is the longest-running television series in India. The last episode aired on 27 October 2018. The series aired its 1,500th episode on 25 February 2018. The show also re-runs on Sony's sister channel Sony Pal.
