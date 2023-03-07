Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak Celebrate First Holi After Marriage

Newly married Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi are celebrating their first Holi together after their wedding. On the special occasion, the Khuda Haafiz actress shared a photo on her social media handle. In the photo, the Drishyam 2 director can be seen planting a kiss on his ladylove's cheeks.

Shivaleeka wore a green ethnic suit. She sported a mangalsutra, sindoor and chooda in the photo. She accecorised her look with antique earrings. On the other hand, Abhishek opted for a printed shirt. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote, "Happy Holi."

Take a look at the photo below:

Abhishek Pathak-Shivaleeka Oberoi's love story

Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot on February 9 in Goa. Their wedding was a lavish affair, which was attended by their close friends and family members.

Sharing the wedding news, they wrote, "You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars. Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed."

They added, "This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings."

Before tying the knot, the actress shared a mushy post with beau Abhishek and hinted that they will be getting married in February. They met each other on the sets of Khuda Hafiz and fell in love. The couple dated secretly for a short period of time before opening up about their relationship with their close friends and family.