Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak Have A Blast With Kartik Aaryan At Wedding After Party

Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently tied the knot with director Abhishek Pathak on February 9, shared pictures from their wedding reception on her Instagram handle on Tuesday (February 28). The post-wedding event saw the attendance of Bollywood stars like Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Sunny Singh among others.

In the shared images, Shivaleeka can be seen dressed in a shimmery blue dress with a long train, while Abhishek donned a black ensemble paired with a white shirt. One of the photos, showed the newlyweds popping a bottle of champagne. Others had them posing with each other and the party guests.

Check out the post here:

Abhishek and Shivaleeka’s love story

Abhishek and Shivaleeka met each other on the sets of Khuda Hafiz. Soon, they fell in love. The couple dated secretly for a brief period of time before opening up about their relationship with their close friends and family.

A few days ago, Shivaleeka shared a mushy post with beau Abhishek and hinted that they will be tying the knot this month. The director proposed to the actress in September last year. They finally got married on February 7 in Goa with their family and close friends in attendance.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak's last directorial venture was Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 which was a November 2022 release. The film also starred Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in key roles. Meanwhile, Shivaleeka was last seen in Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2.