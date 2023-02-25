Shivaleeka Oberoi And Abhishek Pathak Look Regal In Their New Wedding Pictures

Shivaleeka Oberoi who recently tied the knot with her director beau Abhishek Pathak is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her wedding pictures. Giving a glimpse of pre-wedding festivities, the actress has been sharing quite a few pictures on her social media.

Once again Shivaleeka took to her official Instagram handle to drop a couple of new clicks from her wedding celebrations. In the photos, the couple can be seen dressed in ethnics. The Drishyam 2 director is wearing a velvet sherwani, Shivaleeka is killing it in a gorgeous golden lehenga.

To accessorise her look, the actress teamed her outfit with diamond and emerald jewellery, peachy pink makeup and wavy hair. She captioned her post saying, "Take a lover who looks at you like maybe you are magic."

Take a look at Shivaleeka Oberoi's latest wedding pics here:

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak's wedding

Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot with Abhishek Pathak on February 9 in Goa. Their wedding was a star studded event which was graced by celebrities like Ahay Devgn, Shivaleeka's co-star from Khuda Haafiz Vidyut Jammwal, and many more. The couple even shared a wedding teaser on their respective social media handles.

The duo captioned it saying, "If it’s meant to be, it’ll be!" with a heart emoji.

The new bride also posted a series of photos and later a video from her Haldi ceremony where she wrote, "And it was all yellow!"

Check out:

Shivaleeka and Abhishek's love story

Shivaleeka and Abhishek met on the sets of their film Khuda Haafiz where the actress was playing the main lead and the latter was the director. Love blossomed between the two in 2020 and ever since the couple was dating before getting married to each other.