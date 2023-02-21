Shivaleeka Oberoi Shares Glimpses Of Her Dreamy Haldi Ceremony With Hubby Abhishek Pathak

Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently tied the knot with her hubby Abhishek Pathak, has once again treated her fans with her pre-wedding pictures. She took to her official Instagram handle to post photos from her Haldi ceremony. Shivaleeka's pics feature her cute moments with her husband where the two are seen getting all lovey-dovey.

The actress captioned her haldi ceremony post saying, "Pyaar ka rang." with a yellow heart emoji.

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak's wedding

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak got married on February 9 in a star-studded event which took place in Goa. Right from actors like Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal, Nushrratt Bharuccha to filmmakers including Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar and many more celebs graced their presence at the wedding.

The celebrity couple took to their social media to drop the pictures of their wedding. Along with the photos, they wrote, “You don’t find love, it finds you. It’s got a lot to do with destiny, fate and what’s written in the stars. Last evening 9th Feb 2023, surrounded by our loved ones, we got married in a place where our relationship bloomed. This will forever be the most magical moment of our life! With our hearts full of love and so many memories, we can’t wait to build even more special ones and begin this new journey together. Seeking your love & blessings (sic).”

Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak's love story

Love blossomed between Shivaleeka and Abhishek when the duo met on the sets of their 2020 film Khuda Haafiz. While Abhishek directed the film, his wife played the main lead opposite actor Vidyut Jammwal.

On the work front, Abhishek Pathak's last directorial venture was Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 which was a November 2022 release. The film also starred Tabu, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jhadav in key roles.

Meanwhile, Shivaleeka's last film was Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha. It is the sequel of Khuda Haafiz.