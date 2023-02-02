Shivaleeka Oberoi To Marry Drishyam 2 Director Abhishek Pathak In February? Find Out

Khuda Hafiz actress Shivaleeka Oberoi is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak. The actress hinted that she will be tying the knot with Abhishek this month. Shivaleeka shared a series of pictures with her beau Abhishek on social media and captioned it "A sky full of stars, the shore full of starfishes and he was staring at me. #HelloFebruary."

Meanwhile, taking to the comment section of the post, Abhishek's sister Amita Pathak Sachar confirmed the news that they would be starting the wedding celebrations soon. She wrote in reply to Shivaleeka's post, "We can’t wait to start the celebration and have you with us forever."

Check out the photos:

Shivaleeka and Abhishek's Goa wedding

According to a report in ANI, Shivaleeka and Abhishek will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Their wedding will be a two-day affair with close friends and family in attendance. The official date hasn't been announced yet. Reportedly, some prominent faces from the entertainment industry will attend the lavish affair.

Shivaleeka and Abhishek's love story

Shivaleeka and Abhishek met each other on the sets of Khuda Hafiz and fell in love. The couple dated secretly before finally opening up about their relationship with their close friends and family. Finally, in September last year, Abhishek proposed to Shivaleeka.

On the work front, Abhishek's directorial Drishyam 2 had a successful run at the box office. On the other hand, Shivaleeka was last seen in her debut series Khuda Hafiz.