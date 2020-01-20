Shiwani Saini Looks Glamorous In Her Photos; See Pics Of 'Jai Mummy Di' Actress

Shiwani Saini is a model as well as an actor. Making her acting debut with Punjabi Film Happy Go Lucky, she has appeared in Hindi film Sarabjit and the recently released Jai Mummy Di. Check out a few of her most alluring looks from her official Instagram handle.

Shiwani Saini’s most glamorous look

In the picture, Shiwani Saini is seen wearing a long woollen off-shoulder sweatshirt. She wore knee-high boots and a pink colour round cap. She opted for minimal make-up and no accessories. See the picture below.

Shiwani Saini donned a full black look in a function. The off-shoulder leather blouse and pants were stunning and she held the jacket in her hand. She went for dark lipstick with thick mascara and ponytail.

For an event, Shiwani Saini is seen wearing a white outfit. She wore an off-shoulder white top with the same colour floral lehenga. Her hair was braided from the back with a lock of hair being curled.

Shiwani Saini appears in a shiny dark green gown. It was an empire waist gown, which is extremely trendy and gives a royal look. She paired it with just matching earnings.

Besides western style, Shiwani Saini has amazed many with her traditional outfits. At several occasion, she is seen wearing a sari, kurti, lehenga, salwar suit and she looks stunning in all. Take a look at some of her traditional looks.

Shiwani Saini is an actress and model who appears in Hindi and Punjabi language films. She made her debut with the Punjabi film Happy Go Lucky. She was last seen in Bollywood movie Jai Mummy Di.

