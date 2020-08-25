'Shocked That Sandip Ssingh Not Interrogated Yet': BJP MLA Satam After Call Data Accessed

BJP MLA Ameet Satam on Tuesday said Sushant Singh Rajput's "close friend" Sandip Ssingh has to be interrogated by the CBI so that the truth about the actor's death is revealed. This comes after Republic Media Network accessed Sandip's call data records which shows that he exchanged four calls with the ambulance driver Akshay Bandgar, 3 on June 14 and one on June 16.

'A lot of questions needs to be answered'

"Sandip Ssingh definitely had presented himself as a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput to everybody. He has also been communicating with the family after Sushant's death on June 14 but there are various contradictions in his statements also and I think a proper investigation has to be done. It's shocking that his statement is also not recorded when it was advised to the DCP Zone 9. The way he has moved around on June 14 and 15, a lot of questions have arisen and that needs to be answered."

"Nobody has seen Sushant's body hanging according to the information which has come in front of everybody. Siddharth Pithani has said he has seen the body but who knows. Speaking about the communication with the Ambulance driver, we know that there were two ambulances and in one of them, Sushant's body was taken to Cooper Hospital. He should be grilled so that the truth comes out."

Ambulance driver denies contacting Sandip

The call data records suggest that the first call took place on June 14 at around 6:40 pm for 48 seconds, next on 7:57 pm for 51 seconds, the third one (from Sandip to the driver) on 9:59 pm for 104 seconds and on June 16 after Sushant's death at around 3:24 pm. However, in a telephonic conversation with Republic TV, the ambulance driver sensationally claimed that he does not know any person called Sandip Ssingh and hasn't spoken to him, claiming he was called by the Police.

