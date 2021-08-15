'Sholay' Clocks 46 Years, Ramesh Sippy Shares Timeless Picture Of Star-studded Cast

Sholay completed 46 years of its premiere on the big screen on Sunday. Directed by Ramesh Sippy, the film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar and Amjad Khan. Not only did the film entertain its audience, but it also engaged them with its well-crafted script by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, foot-tapping music and stellar performances by the star-studded cast.

The film is remembered as one of Bollywood’s landmark films. Director Ramesh Sippy took to his Instagram account as Sholay turned 46. He uploaded a timeless picture of the cast and mentioned how quickly time has flown. He wrote, "#Sholay completes 46 years today !! Time has flown by so quickly. 46 years since the unbelievable experience of working with such a great star cast and the entire team. Congratulating @amitabhbachchan , @aapkadharam , @dreamgirlhemamalini , #JayaBachchan , @jaduakhtar and remembering the great #JagdeepJi , #SanjeevKumar , #AmjadKhan Who were all a huge part of this journey!"

On the occasion of friendship day, Dharmendra took to Twitter to wish Amitabh Bachchan in a unique manner. The two have been close friends for a while now and Dharmendra honoured the duo’s friendship by posting a picture of them with the words, ‘Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge.’ from the film’s iconic song. The song became the anthem for friendship across the country and was sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey.

Happy Friendship Day 💕💕💕💕💝 pic.twitter.com/mWDOCZ47vx — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 1, 2021

Fans and cinephiles took to Twitter on the occasion of Sholay clocking 46 years and expressed their love for the film. A Twitter user gave his followers some trivia about the film, as he wrote, ‘On this day in 1975 saw the release of #Bollywood action-adventure film “SHOLAY”, considered a classic and one of the best Indian films. It was ranked first in the @BFI 2002 poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time. dir. Ramesh Sippy.’

On this day in 1975 saw the release of #Bollywood action-adventure film “SHOLAY”, considered a classic and one of the best Indian films. It was ranked first in the @BFI 2002 poll of "Top 10 Indian Films" of all time. dir. Ramesh Sippy pic.twitter.com/x0X3vYmEZt — Neville F Chamberlain (@NevilleFChambe1) August 15, 2021

Another user took to the platform and called Sholay the ‘biggest blockbuster ever.’ They wrote, ‘46 years of the biggest blockbuster ever ‘Sholay’.’ They also uploaded a few still images from the film.

46 years of the biggest blockbuster ever ‘Sholay’ @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/JB4LgkJ1m3 — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) August 14, 2021

Another user recalled their love for the song, Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge. They also referred to the film as the ‘Film of the Millennium’. They uploaded a gif on the social media site and wrote, ‘#46YearsOfTheIconicFilm... #Sholay A Film of the Millennium Yeah Dosti Hum Nahin todenge.’

#46YearsOfTheIconicFilm... #Sholay

A Film of the Millennium ❤️❤️

Yeah Dosti Hum Nahin todenge 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/8vA1qfZIVK — Sunetra GangulyEF (@GangulySunetra) August 14, 2021

Picture Credits: Mosessapir-Twitter

