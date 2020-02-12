'Women Are Eligible & Have Every Right To Command A Battalion Or Unit': Shoojit Sircar

All units of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force should have women commanders as a mark of gender equality, feels Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Taking to Twitter and Instagram, the Piku director appealed to all men in the three forces to give women the honour and respect they deserve.

Respected all men from Army, Airforce and Navy .. If you really think woman are equal then give her the honor and respect to command you.. They are eligible and they have every right to command a battalion or unit:)) — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) February 5, 2020

An appeal to all military servicemen

Meanwhile, an Instagram user asked if the filmmaker follows what he advises and if there is a pay parity for his actresses. The Instagrammer asked if there was a pay parity between the actors and actresses in his films. To this, the filmmaker replied: "Yes, Deepika was paid the highest in ''Piku''."

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had revealed that his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone was paid more than him for the film. Explaining further, Big B, who played Deepika's dad in that film, had said that her role was more important than him.

.Read: It's Official! Amitabh Bachchan And Ayushmann Khurrana Team Up For Shoojit Sircar's Next, Here Are The Details

Read: Shoojit Sircar Takes A Dig At B-Town: 'Before Protesting On Morality, Check Your Ethics'

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has long been an advocate of gender equality and in the past has also voiced his opinions on taboos which are associated with menstruation.

Sharada Ma during her menstruation, she used to worship God regularly ...Ramakrishna told , “Who says menstruation is impure? Which part of your body impure?Purity lies within the mind and soul.” Happy Saraswati Puja:))) — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) January 29, 2020

Shoojit Sircar is most well known for directing Yahaan, Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku and October. Sircar in the past has won the National Film Award in Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category for directing Vicky Donor.

Read: Shoojit Sircar Wraps Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sardar Udham Singh'

Read: Taapsee Pannu Openly Tells Shoojit Sircar & Ronnie Lahiri That She Could Be Quite Good At Playing Vicky Kaushal's Character Udham Singh. You Won't Believe What Happened Next

(Image Credits:PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.