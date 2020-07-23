Director Shoojit Sircar Deactivates His Twitter Account & Logs Out Of Social Media

Shoojit Sircar is an award-winning Indian film director and producer. He is known for directing content-driven movies like Yahaan, Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, Piku, October with the recent one being Gulabo Sitabo. After the news of the Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas creating a hype after he decided to log off social media, Indian director Shoojit Sircar is also in the news after he too logged off from his social media thus deactivating his Twitter account. He hasn't even posted anything on his Facebook and Instagram account as well.

Why did Shoojit Sircar log off social media?

In an interview with a media portal, Shoojit Sircar stated that he felt a lot of unnecessary noise on social media, so he thought of taking a break from it. He added that he already gets his share of news from TV and newspapers, so he doesn’t miss being on social media. He is currently spending his time in Kolkata with his family and also taking up his professional commitments at the same time as well.

In an interview with the media portal, he also stated that he is currently busy editing his next directorial titled Sardar Udham Singh which is a Vicky Kaushal starrer movie. He stated that he is currently doing a lot of research, reading, and writing while he is in the middle of penning his next film as well. In his last post on social media, Shoojit Sircar shared a picture of a sky with pink hues. He had hinted about taking a break from social media since then. Since then, he has not shared anything on his Instagram while he has deactivated his Twitter account.

Shoojit Sircar movies

Shoojit Sircar last directed the movie titled Gulabo Sitabo. The film follows the feud between Mirza (the husband of the owner of Fatima Mahal Haveli) and Baankey (his long term tenant). Shoojit Sircar will be next releasing the Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh which is set in a pre-independence era. The film will showcase the story of Udham Singh who assassinated a former lieutenant governor to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. The film Sardar Udham Singh is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar and is expected to hit the theatres early next year.

