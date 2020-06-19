Shoojit Sircar Extends Helping Hand To A Horse-cart Puller Amid The COVID-19 Crisis

Gulaabo Sitabo director Shoojit Sircar recently lent a helping hand to a horse-cart puller Jumman Khan who made an appearance in Shoojit Sircar’s movie Gulabo Sitabo. Jumman Khan has been running his horse-cart in the lanes of Lucknow for over 50 years now. In a scene of Gulabo Sitabo where Amitabh Bachchan as Chunnan Mirza Nawab is seen sitting in a horse cart, Khan can also be seen in the background, in his cart.

Reportedly, Jumman Khan has not taken out his house-cart for three months now and he is finding it difficult due to COVID-19 induced lockdown. Shoojit Sircar has extended a helping hand after he got to know about Khan’s conditions through social media. In a media interaction with a leading daily, Shoojit Sircar said that after knowing about Jumman Khan’s conditions, he immediately instructed his team to look out for Khan. He informed that since the scene of Gulabo Sitabo was shot in Bara Imambara, his team looked for Jumman Khan through the day in the same locality, and finally located him by the end of the day.

Shoojit Sircar said that he is really happy that his team could find Jumman Khan’s number. Adding to that, he said that he has already reached out to Khan, and will do whatever is required for his well-being financially and otherwise. Furthermore, Shoojit Sircar said that he is thankful that Khan’s plight was brought to his attention.

Talking about the shot, he said that since the idea was to keep everything authentic and believable in the movie, the makers decided to use Khan and his horse-cart in the background instead of having an actor. In an interview with a news portal, Jumman Khan has said that he as well as his horse hasn’t had full meals for almost three months now. He said that his work is dependent on outstation tourists due to auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws. Now due to the nationwide lockdown people have stopped coming so it has become very difficult for him to earn money.

About Gulabo Sitabo

The Gulabo Sitabo storyline does a great job in portraying the Indian society in not only a humorous way, but it also carries many moral themes. As the character goes through challenges in the movie their true nature is revealed. In the end, the audience sees how the actions of Mirza and Baankey lead them into a bottomless pit of losses.

