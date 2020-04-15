Shoojit Sircar: Face Masks Will Soon Be A Social Status Like Other Designer Accessories

In its bid to combat the spread of Coronavirus, countries worldwide are issuing an advisory asking people to wear face masks while stepping out of their houses. A homemade mask will also be allowed apart from a readymade mask, PM Narendra Modi stressed in his address.

Several self help groups, NGOs and local administration have joined hands to ensure that masks -- a very essential means of protection from the infection-- reach everyone in the country.

Mizoram govt advises people to wear masks while stepping out

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta on Wednesday announced that she will be producing non-surgical masks as her contribution in the country's battle against the Coronavirus pandemic. The Mumbai-based designer, who owns the label House of Masaba which has come to a halt amid lockdown like any other workplace, has launched the self-explanatory initiative 'Maskaba'.

Director Shoojit Sircar on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to comment on 'Face masks' and said that soon they will become a fashion accessory and 'social status' just like jewellery or handbags or any other designer accessory.

The October director further added that there will be 'designer label face masks' for different occassions too.

“Face masks” are going to be a fashion accessory and social status soon like jewellery, handbags, hats, belts, scarves, watches, sunglasses etc. Designer label face masks for weddings/birthdays/anniversary etc. :) — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 15, 2020

In India, so far, at least five states and a union territory, have made wearing face masks mandatory in public places. Meanwhile, the Centre has made wearing face masks mandatory in workplaces which will come into effect from April 20.

WB govt makes wearing masks compulsory for patients, relatives when visiting hospitals

