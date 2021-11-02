Shooting Of Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Janhit Mein Jaari' Paused As Crew Tests COVID Positive

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is shooting for her upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari since October 26 in Gwalior, faced a minor hiccup. The shooting of the film has been temporarily paused after four members from the crew contracted COVID-19, hence the makers decided to isolate everyone immediately and stop the shooting for a while.

Apart from this, according to ANI, the makers took the swift call to send everyone back home without any further delay, hence the production had to be paused. The filming schedule will now commence again on November 27, after the mandatory two-week quarantine for everyone present on the sets, and the film will be completed by December 12.

Earlier, the film's production had to be halted when Nushrratt sprained her leg in October, during a Holi song sequence shoot. Post the injury, the actor was immediately provided with medical care. As a result, the filmmakers had to pause the shooting for a few days and face some scheduling delays. The forthcoming film will feature Nushrratt, essaying the lead role in a different avatar. Apart from her, the film also stars Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Written by Raaj Shandilyaa and directed by debutant, Jai Bantu Singh, the quirky film is produced by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP. The film marks the first collaboration of Bhanushali Studios and Raaj Shaandilyaa. Talking about the film, producer Vinod Bhanushali had earlier issued a statement and said, "I have always been an admirer of good storytelling that gets you thinking. Janhit Mein Jaari is exactly that.

Play story by Raj is engrossing moving and sends a message in a fun and entertaining manner With The trademark Raaj Shaandilyaa humour. Nushrratt is going to break new ground with her role and surprise audiences with this film." Janhit Mein Jaari marks one of the first Nushrratt Bharuccha films solely led by the actor herself. Meanwhile, apart from Janhit Mein Jaari, the actor will next be seen in horror-comedy Chhorii, Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

