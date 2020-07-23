'Showed Hatred For Sushant': Shekhar Suman On Alia's 'kill, Marry Or Hook Up' KWK Answer

The outrage over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was so much that numerous throwback videos and statements critical of him, and said in jest, went viral. One of them was Alia Bhatt stating that given a choice to name an actor each for ‘kill, marry or hook up’ on Koffee with Karan, she will pick Sushant for ‘kill’, while selecting Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh for the other categories. While netizens had used this statement to lash out at the Highway star after Sushant’s death, Shekhar Suman recently stated that the statement hinted that it showed ‘hatred’ and ‘marginalisation’ of the late star.

READ: 'Sushant Singh Rajput Victim Of Gangism, Evidence Point To Foul Play': Shekhar Suman

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Shekhar Sumar was asked about Shatrughan Sinha, who is also from Bihar like Shekhar and Sushant, stating that the film industry was not owned by anyone as he took a swipe at Koffee with Karan.

Shekhar replied, “I have often said the same statement that the industry was not owned by someone’s father, it is an open industry and everyone should get a level-playing field, and equal opportunities."

"The show you are talking about I do remember the killing bit. Of course, one should not take it as literally killing, but it seemed that it was done deliberately to humiliate the guy. I mean she could have decided to ‘kill’ anybody else, but she decided to ‘kill’ Sushant. Killing in a way showed hatred towards the guy, that you don’t care for him and that he is inconsequential," the Movers & Shakers star continued.

He also said, "In more ways than one, and in more shows than one, people came forward, and did the same thing to him. It was very clear and obvious what they were trying to do, they were trying to marginalise him because Sushant wanted to live his life on his own terms."

Watch the above video from 6.00 mins

READ:Shekhar Suman On Sushant Singh Rajput's Case: 'We Should Respect His Family's Space'

Here’s the video of Alia’s answer on KWK

Alia has been so much at the receiving end of attack that she even turned off comments on her social media posts. Many other stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam K Ahuja had also raised their voice against the abuse directed at them.

READ:Shekhar Suman Says "evidence Will Be Removed" By The Time CBI Take Over Sushant's Case

READ:Shekhar Suman Disagrees With Maharashtra Govt: 'people Want CBI Probe In Sushant's Case'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.