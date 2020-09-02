Showik Chakraborty Admits Knowing Drug Dealer Arrested By NCB, WhatsApp Chats Accessed

In explosive WhatsApp chats accessed by Republic TV between Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and a friend from October 2019, Showik admits that he knows drug dealers — Zaid Vilatra and Basit Parihar. Zaid was earlier arrested by The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

In a series of chats between Showik and the drug peddler, he admits that he has hash in his possession. He also names drug dealers like Karamjeet, Raj, and Suryadeep in the chats.

NCB on Wednesday arrested Zaid, an alleged contraband dealer who has "links" with the drugs trafficking case pertaining to the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The man identified as Zaid is understood to be involved in the supply of narcotics like bud or curated marijuana to the high-end party circles of Mumbai.

A special NCB team from Delhi, headed by deputy director (operations) K P S Malhotra, is camping in the western metropolis to take forward the probe. The team also includes agency officers from Mumbai and has been constituted by NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana.

ABOUT ZAID VILATRA

The arrested man has been identified by the federal anti-narcotics agency as Zaid Vilatra. Indian currency worth Rs 9,55,750 and foreign currency (USD 2,081, 180 British Pounds, 15 dirhams), which the NCB claimed are "proceeds of drug peddling", have been recovered from him.

"Zaid disclosed that he runs an eatery in Bandra which was not giving any pecuniary gains since lockdown. He also disclosed that he is into drug peddling especially bud, through which he used to earn a substantial amount of money," the NCB said. According to the NCB, the best quality of bud is sold for about Rs 5,000 per gram.

Zaid came under the scanner after the agency arrested two people -- Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora -- in another narcotics case on August 27-28 in Mumbai and recovered a bud consignment from them. Lakhani had "linkages" with Zaid, the NCB claimed.

