Showik Chakraborty Helped Drug Peddler Basit To Build Contacts For Drug Supply: Sources

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik’s connection with drug trafficking was exposed on Friday as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) nabbed two people - Abdul Basit Parihar and Zaid Vilatra – who allegedly supplied drugs to him.

As per sources, Showik Chakraborty met Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra and they soon became friends. Basit introduced him to Kaizan Ibraham, who is also been apprehended by the NCB for questioning. Ibraham works as a PR executive in a restaurant, sources said.

Basit reportedly visited the Chakrabortys often and their friendship evolved over a period of time. Abdul Basit was in touch with a prominent drug peddler named Sohail and sources said that he was the one who provided buds. Showik took Basit to parties and established his contacts for supplying drugs. On the other hand, Kaizan supplied drugs to friends through Showik Chakraborty’s contacts.

Sold ‘buds’ at 5 times profit margin

Sources also said that they tried to sell buds at the football club where youngsters would come to play. They said that Showik, Basit, Zaid, Kaizan, Karan, and Abbas were dealing with curated marijuana or bud. They had purchased buds and sold it off at a profit margin of five times. A local weed has 7 to 10% THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) but buds have 28 to 35 THC which makes it very potent and lethal, sources said.

The NCB is trying to locate Sohail, they said. The NCB is focusing on the criminal conspiracy angle in this case and Showik and Rhea both are being examined by the federal anti-narcotics agency.

Meanwhile, the NCB has summoned both Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to join the investigation after searching their houses. The NCB also searched Rhea Chakraborty's car in the parking area, mobile, and her laptop, sources said.

