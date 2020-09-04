Showik Sourced & Passed On Drugs, Nexus Had 5x Margin; Rhea Also Being Examined: Sources

In an exclusive newsbreak, top sources told Republic Media Network about Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty's alleged 'drug nexus' which ran with other drug peddlers. Sources told that Abdul Basit Parihar- one of the two people arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drug trafficking probe linked to the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, used to supply drugs to Showik and then the latter used to pass it on to others.

'Tried to sell drugs at football club in Bandra'

Showik Chakraborty met Abdul Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra and they soon became friends. Basit introduced him to Kaizan Ibraham, who is also been apprehended by the NCB for questioning. Ibraham works as a PR executive in a restaurant, sources said.

According to sources, Basit regularly visited the Chakrabortys and their friendship evolved over a period of time. Abdul Basit was in touch with a prominent drug peddler named Sohail and sources said that he was the one who provided buds. Showik took Basit to parties and established his contacts whereas Kaizan supplied drugs to friends through Showik contacts.

Sources also said that they tried to sell buds at the football club where youngsters would come to play. They said that Showik, Basit, Zaid, Kaizan, Karan and Abbas were dealing with curated marijuana or bud. They had purchased buds and sold it off at a profit margin of five times. A local weed has 7% to 10% THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) but buds have 28% to 35% THC which makes it very potent and lethal, sources said.

The NCB is trying to locate Sohail, they said. The NCB is focusing on the criminal conspiracy angle in this case and Showik & Rhea both are being examined by the federal anti-narcotics agency. Meanwhile, the NCB has summoned both Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda to join the investigation after searching their houses. The NCB also searched Rhea Chakraborty's car in the parking area, mobile and her laptop, sources said.

Case registered against Rhea under NDPS Act

The NCB had last week registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27, which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and Section 29, which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

(With agency inputs)

