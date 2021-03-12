'Showing this to dad right away': Ananya Panday excited to see father Chunky's note to fan

Actress Ananya Panday was recently overwhelmed after one of her father Chunky Panday’s fans shared old autographed pictures, and a note the actor had written back in the day on Twitter. The Student of the Year 2 actress who was surprised to see the pictures and notes by her father to the fan, promised to bring it to her father’s notice. The fan while sharing the special memory, wrote, “@ananyapandayy check this out :) @ChunkyThePanday I was such a huge fan of yours :) #WednesdayMotivation #BollywoodFlashback,” wrote a fan.

The note written by the Housefull actor read, “Dear Aditi Ray, Thanks for the letter appreciating my acting. My forthcoming films are Zakham, Zahreelay, Tadap, Ghar-ka-Chirag, Insaniyat, and more.” Snap enclosed. With luv.” The actress thanked the fan for the memory and wrote, “This is lovely @aditi_bose. Showing this to dad right away, in case he has missed it.” Chunky Panday’s film Insaniyat clocked 27 years of release on March 11. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Raveena Tandon, Jaya Prada, Vinod Mehra, Nutan, Anupam Kher, Prem Chopra, Alok Nath, and Aftab Shivdasani. The actor has appeared in over 80 films and has charmed many with his spectacular acting skills.

Though the actor never appeared as the lead in Hindi films, yet he never failed to impress his fans with his craft. The actor has also worked in Bangladeshi cinema since 1995 and most of his films in the country were successful. Chunky made his acting debut with the 1987 multi-starer film Aag Hi Aag opposite Neelam Kothari. Film producer Pahlaj Nihalani had given the actor his first break in films in 1987 by signing him up for two films, his debut film, and Paap Ki Duniya. Other than films, the senior actor recently made his digital debut in crime thriller Abhay 2 and well transformed his character from a funny man to a psychotic killer that left his fans impressed. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday who was last seen in Khaali Peeli is currently shooting for her next opposite Vijay Devarakonda in Liger.