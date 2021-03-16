Shraddha Das 'heartbroken' with 'cruelty' on dog at Chennai hotel; gets favourable action

Many celebrities of the film industry are known to be vocal about the safety of animals. One example of this was Shraddha Das raising her voice against a guard dog being kept in the sun for long hours. The actor’s efforts bore fruit as the hotel responded positively to her pleas.

Shraddha Das raises voice on treatment of guard dog

Shraddha Das took to Twitter to share photos of a guard dog outside a hotel in Chennai. The Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji actor stated that it was 'just not ok' for them to keep the dog in the heat all day. She asked how could animals take the heat when humans could not take it.

She even tagged Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi for help, stating that she was ‘heartbroken’ to see the ‘cruelty.

She raised the matter with the hotel, being 'constantly on calls' with the hotel and that she was not going to leave it till something was done about it.

Have constantly been on calls with this hotel.. waiting for their update..not leaving this until I see that something is done about it @CourtyardHotels @Manekagandhibjp https://t.co/89xfeBwUmk — Shraddha das (@shraddhadas43) March 15, 2021

The hotel responded positively and installed a roof at the same spot.

Sharing pictures of the dog resting in the shaded area, Shraddha stated that she was ‘full of joy’. Expressing delight on how 'quickly' it was resolved, she was happy about 'making a difference. '

I am so happy and full of joy to see this!

They have created this shaded place for the dogs!! This was quick...Glad we could make a difference ðŸ˜

Thank you,you made my dayâ¤ï¸@CourtyardHotels @MBonvoyAssist @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/dDiOAohv6j — Shraddha das (@shraddhadas43) March 15, 2021

Numerous stars of the film industry have their own pets, while many participate in initiatives on animal welfare. Be it the death of an elephant last year or dog meat festival in China, the stars are known to express strong reactions against some of the events or practices.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha Das has been working in films down South recently. This includes the Kannada movie Kotigobba 3 that stars SuSudeeep. Apart from this, she is also a part of Ek Mini Katha; the Telugu movie’s poster had been released recently.