Shraddha Das Reveals Her Favourite Candy From The 90s, Asks Fans To Share Theirs

Shraddha Das, known for her works in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali films, recently shared an image of her favourite chocolates and candies. The picture which Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actor Shraddha Das shared on Twitter had animated pictures of chocolates from the 90s. Take a look at her post below:

Shraddha Das asks fans their favourite chocolate

Great Grand Masti actor Shraddha Das recently shared an animated picture of toffees and chocolates on Twitter that were quite popular in the 90s and early 2000s. Her post included chocolates and candies like Melody, Alpenliebe, Coffee Bites, Eclairs, Jelly, Mango Bite and many more. She shared the post on Twitter and asked her fans to talk about their favourite candies in the comments section. With the image, she kept a caption which read as, "Which one was your fav?". Have a look at Shraddha Das' Twitter post below.

Fan reactions on Sharddha Das' Tweet

As soon as The Royal Bengal Tiger actor posted a tweet about the chocolates, many of her fans and celebrities took the time to list the names of their favourite candies. A film critic and journalist, Mayank Shekhar wrote, "The one with the most profound tag-line as a lesson for life: Melody khao, khud jaan jao! :)". While Rajeev Chopra, a well-known journalist, wrote, "Melody". To which Shraddha replied her favourite was coffee bite.

The one with the most profound tag-line as lesson for life: Melody khao, khud jaan jao! :) — Mayank Shekhar (@mayankw14) August 12, 2020

Melody — Raajeev Chopra (@Raajeev_romi) August 12, 2020

Haha mine was coffee bite! — Shraddha das (@shraddhadas43) August 12, 2020

Fan reactions on Shraddha's post were similar to those of the celebrities. Many of her fans shared the name of their favourite 90s sweets and candies on the actor's post. However, one of her fans also wrote that none of the above was their favourite. Have a look at the comments here.

Non of the above my favorite is @shraddhadas43 forever 😍 — Krishna Prabhas (@demigodprabhas) August 12, 2020

What's next for Shraddha Das?

Shraddha Das has been signed on for three movies. Her film The Bridge was earlier scheduled to release in May 2020. However, the movie has now been pushed for an indefinite period due to nationwide lockdown. Apart from this, Shraddha Das will also be seen in the movie Kotigobba 3, which is a Kannada film directed by Shiva Kartik. Moreover, Shraddha Das has also signed for Chai Shai Biscuits.

