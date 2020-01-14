Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Attends Mithibai College Fest

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor visited Mithibai College in Mumbai to attend a fest there. They were there to promote their upcoming film 'Street Dancer 3'. Varun and Shraddha interacted with college students who were excited to get their glimpse. Shraddha looked glamorous in her black attire. Varun opted for casual look. The film is set to release on January 24.

