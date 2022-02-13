Shraddha Kapoor Begins Shooting For Luv Ranjan's Next In Mumbai Amid His Wedding Rumours

Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to entertain fans with their fresh casting in Luv Ranjan's next. The film already went on floors last year and the filmmaker is gearing up to wrap the film soon. As per the latest report in Mid-Day, Shraddha Kapoor has begun shooting for the film amid a hectic shoot schedule. The shoot is currently underway in Mumbai.

A source close to the development told the leading daily that Shraddha is juggling a hectic shoot schedule. The actor begun shooting for Luv Ranjan's next in Mumbai recently. She is also juggling the shoot of the film with her brand commitments this month. It's going to be a hectic schedule for her, hopping from one city to another for various projects.

According to reports by Pinkvilla, the director is all set to tie the knot this month. The filmmaker will be getting married on February 20 with pre-wedding functions kick-starting on February 18. It seems that Luv Ranjan is wrapping up a chunk of some important filming before February 18.

The report further mentioned that the director is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend on February 20, 2022. It's going to be a destination wedding with family & close friends. Wedding festivities will begin from February 18 onwards. The groom & bride are busy with their wedding preps. On Saturday night, Luv Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharruccha were snapped at Manish Malhotra's residence. However, as said earlier, the wedding will be organised at a lovely destination, the details of which have been kept under wraps. Filmmaker's original plan was to marry in January but it got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

After his marriage, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director will resume the shooting in Delhi and Mumbai in March with Ranbir and Shraddha. In mid-2022, Luv Ranjan and his team will reportedly fly to Spain for the rom-com’s final schedule. Meanwhile, the director is known for some of his hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety & Akash Vaani.

IMAGE: Instagram/ShraddhaKapoor/Facebook/LuvRanjan