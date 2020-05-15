Shraddha Kapoor Backs #lockdownzoos Initiative, Compares Life In Lockdown To Caged Animals

Shraddha Kapoor is a proud pet parent and a vocal proponent of animal rights. Back in April, she shared a long message on social media in which she compared quarantine and self-isolation to animals trapped in cages. She tried to make her fans empathize with caged animals to spread awareness about the downsides of animal captivity in zoos.

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor shared a very similar post supporting the #lockdownzoos initiative. In her latest post, she asked her fans to correlate their lockdown experience with caged animals.

Shraddha Kapoor started off her post by mentioning how many people were feeling anxious and "caged" during the COVID-19 lockdown. She then asked her fans how they would feel if they were separated from their families and caged. Shraddha Kapoor added that animals have feelings just like us and that they needed the right to freedom. The actor further stated that she wanted to lend her voice to the voiceless and support all the animals who were caged in zoos and kept in captivity.

Alongside her lengthy message, Shraddha Kapoor also shared a video in which she spoke from the point of view of a caged animal. Shraddha Kapoor, in the persona of a caged zoo animal, revealed how she spent each day of her life. The actor tried to correlate the life of a caged animal to that of people living in quarantine. Shraddha Kapoor even shared a Hindi version of the message and video.

Shraddha Kapoor asks her fans to support migrant workers returning home

A request to whoever comes across the migrants who have been allowed to walk home on humanitarian grounds in Maharashtra, please give them food and water along the way 🙏💜 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 11, 2020

A few days ago, Shraddha Kapoor asked her fans to support migrants who were walking back home. Taking to Twitter, the actor posted a humble request asking her fans to give food and water to those leaving Maharashtra amid lockdown. Migrants have been allowed to travel amid quarantine due to humanitarian reasons, as many were stuck in the state without steady income or savings.

