WATCH | Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys 'perfect Sunday' With Lata Mangeshkar's Song 'Thandi Hawayen'

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her social media account to give fans and followers a glimpse into how she spent her 'perfect Sunday'.

Shraddha Kapoor and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar share a close bond and the actor took to her social media account to give fans a glimpse into how she spent her Sunday with the musical icon's popular numbers. Shrarddha shared a video of herself in a rickshaw, as she played the song Thandi Hawayen in the background. Sharing the video, the actor called it a 'perfect Sunday'.

Shraddha Kapoor listens to Lata Mangeshkar's popular song Thandi Hawayen

The Bollywood star took to her Instagram account on Sunday and gave fans a sneak peek into what her day looked like. She could be seen sitting in a rickshaw wearing a simple black t-shirt and mask as her hair flew in the wind. She asked her fans and followers what their 'perfect Sunday' looked like and then when on to describe her's. She wrote, "What’s your perfect Sunday like??? Mine’s auto rides, wind in my hair, old songs🎵🥰💜"

Have a look at the video here

This is not the first time the iconic singer has been featured on the actor's social media feed. The actor's late maternal grandfather and singer Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Lata Mangeshkar's cousin, and so Kapoor refers to the singer as 'aaji' or grandmother. Hence, on the occasion of her birthday, Kapoor dug out a picture from her family album featuring the duo and extended her wishes to her. The picture also saw  Mangeshkar, Shivangi Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure and others smiling from ear to ear. The caption read, "Happy birthday Lata aaji @lata_mangeshkar ✨💜"

Lata Mangeshkar's health update

Lata Mangeskar was earlier admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after she contracted COVID. The singer was recently taken off ventilator support and was responding well to treatment. Maharashtra Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope recently shared an update on the singer's health and mentioned he had spoken to Dr Pratit Samdani, who along with his team is treating Mangeskar. He mentioned that Lata didi is 'better now' and no longer requires ventilator support. He mentioned that oxygen was being administered to her and she was recovering well.

