Shraddha Kapoor's Film 'Ek Villian' Recieved These Many Awards And Accolades

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra in the lead, the film Ek Villian released in the year 2014. The film followed the love story of a criminal and his wife, who gets murdered by a serial killer. Actor Riteish Deshmukh was seen as the serial killer in the film, which also marked his first Bollywood film in which he played a negative role. Overall, the film Ek Villian received positive reviews from the critics and also went on to become a box office hit, making an est. gross collection of ₹169 crores. The film received accolades from the direction, theme, actors' performances and the soundtrack. Here is a list of awards and accolades the film won.

Awards won by Ek Villian

BIG Star Entertainment Awards

BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Actor in a Thriller Film -Riteish Deshmukh

BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Thriller Film- Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor

BIG Star Entertainment Awards for Most Entertaining Singer (Male)-Ankit Tiwari - "Galliyan"

Also Read: Surbhi Jyoti Vs Shraddha Kapoor: Who Wore Stylish Wine Coloured Jumpsuit Better?

7th Mirchi Music Awards

7th Mirchi Music Awards for Listeners' Choice Album of the Year- Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari, Rabbi Ahmad, Adnaan Dhool, Manoj Muntashir

60th Filmfare Awards

60th Filmfare Awards for Best Playback Singer (Male) - Ankit Tiwari - "Galliyan"

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor & Sidharth Malhotra Starrer 'Ek Villain'; 5 Reasons To Watch This Film

Global Indian Music Academy Awards

Global Indian Music Academy Awards for Best Engineer - Film Album- Eric Pillai

Global Indian Music Academy Awards for Most Popular Singer of the Year- Ankit Tiwari - "Galliyan"

Global Indian Music Academy Awards for Celebrity Singer of the Year- Shraddha Kapoor - "Galliyan"

Global Indian Music Academy Awards for Most Popular Song of the Year- Ankit Tiwari - "Galliyan"

16th IIFA Awards

16th IIFA Awards for Best Supporting Actor (Male)- Riteish Deshmukh

16th IIFA Awards for Best Lyricist Manoj Muntashir - "Galliyan"

16th IIFA Awards for Best Playback Singer (Male)- Ankit Tiwari - "Galliyan"

16th IIFA Awards for Best Sound Recording- Eric Pillai

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor Pen Heartfelt Notes As 'Ek Villain' Clocks 6 Years

21st Screen Awards

21st Screen Awards for Best Music Director -Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari, Soch

Shraddha Kapoor was praised for her role as Aisha Verma in the film. Siddharth Malhotra’s fans were delighted to watch the actor in action sequences. Riteish Deshmukh’s first negative role in a Bollywood film also received many praises. Moreover, fans also loved the chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Siddharth Malhotra in Ek Villian.

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapur Opts Out Of Mohit Suri's Upcoming 'Ek Villain 2'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.