Shraddha Kapoor Goofs Around With Brother Siddhanth In His Heartwarming Birthday Message

Shraddha Kapoor turns 35 on Thursday and wishes poured in for her from across the globe, from her fans, friends, film fraternity, and family members. One of the best birthday messages for the actor came from her brother, Siddhanth Kapoor.

The latter posted a funny video, along with special words for his sister. Here's what the Haseena Parkar star posted on Shraddha's birthday on Instagram -

Siddhanth Kapoor pens cute birthday wish for sister Shraddha Kapoor

Siddhanth posted a hilarious wish for Shraddha with a video of the sibling duo goofing around. In the first video, they put op on the cat filter with a snow setting, where Shraddha asks him, 'are you hungry?' He then replies, 'Not realy and you?" She replies, "I'll just eat."

In the second video, the sibling duo put on the filter with pointed teeth for them, and Shraddha felt it looked like 'braces.' In the third one, they could not hold their laughter after trying the face-swap filter. In the last video, they put on the filter for chubby faces and that too left them laughing hard.

In the caption, Siddhanth wished Shraddha a 'Happy Birthday' and added that he could not imagine his life without her.

The sibling duo shares a strong bond, and fans are often treated to it on social media. Right from sharing festivals like Raksha Bandhan together, attending family gatherings and events, to going back in time with heartwarming throwback moments, their moments receive love from their fans.

For her last birthday, Siddhanth had used the words 'my soul' for his sister.

Shraddha Kapoor-Siddhanth Kapoor on the professional front

As a pair, they had worked together on the film Haseena Parkar, where Siddhanth had played the role of the gangster Dawood Ibrahim and the film revolved around his sister, Haseena Parkar, which was enacted by Shraddha. The film released in 2017.

Siddhanth was last seen in the web series Bhaukaal 2 starring Mohit Raina. Amitabh Bachchan-starer Chehre was another film that he featured last year.

Shraddha is currently working on director Luv Ranjan's next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film was recently announced for release on March 8, 2023.