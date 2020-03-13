Shraddha Kapoor Has Worked With THESE Directors In A Career Spanning Over A Decade

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. Some of Shraddha Kapoor's most prominent films include Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Shraddha was last seen on the big screen in Ahmed Khan’s, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff. Having been in the industry for a decade now, Shraddha Kapoor has worked with some well-known and extremely talented directors in her career. Read ahead to know more-

Directors that Shraddha Kapoor has worked with

Mohit Suri

Even though Shraddha Kapoor debuted with Teen Patti (2010), she got her big break with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. Shraddha Kapoor rose to fame with the film and received many awards for her character. The plot of the film revolved around Rahul, who loses his fans and fame due to alcoholism. But, he later decides to turn a small time singer into a big star. The movie was a super-hit and did very well at the box-office.

The actor-director duo reunited in 2014 for Ek Villain. The film cast had Shraddha Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh as lead characters. Ek Villain marked as Shraddha Kapoor’s first thriller action film. The plot of the film revolved around Guru, who blurs the line between good and evil in his pursuit of revenge when his lover becomes the latest victim of a serial killer. Ek Villain did above average at the box-office.

Shraddha Kapoor and Mohit Suri got back together after a couple of years for Half Girlfriend (2017). The movie was an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel of the same name and cast Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around Madhav, who meets Riya and falls in love. After trying to convince her to be his girlfriend, she half-heartedly agrees to be his ‘half girlfriend’.

Vishal Bhardwaj

In 2014, Shraddha Kapoor played the lead character in Vishal Bhardwaj’s critically acclaimed crime-thriller film, Haider. Along with Shraddha Kapoor, the lead cast of the film includes Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, and Kay Kay Menon. Haider was based on William Shakespeare’s famous play, Hamlet. The plot of the film revolved around a young man who returns to Kashmir after his father’s disappearance to confront his uncle, whom he suspects to be playing a role in his father’s fate. The film did extremely well at the box-office.

Remo D’Souza

Shraddha Kapoor played the lead in Remo D’Souza’s Any Body Can Dance 2 (2015). The film cast included Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Prabhu Deva in main roles. The plot of the film was based on the true story of the Fictitious Dance Group. The movie witnessed their rise to fame, sudden downfall, and their heroic attempt to seek vindication by regaining their lost pride and glory. The film did above average at the box-office.

The duo reunited for Street Dancer 3D (2020). The film’s cast includes Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Prabhu Deva in lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around the story of a coming-of-age story based on the lives of street dancers. It was a hit at the box-office.

