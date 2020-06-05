Shraddha Kapoor Inspired Outfits For Events That Will Help You Make A Style Statement

Shraddha Kapoor often dolls up in different outfits that make her look adorable and fashionable. Her Instagram posts are flooded with her pictures in various outfits that can work as an inspiration for you to style your outfits. From a party outfit to a wedding look, you can take ques for styling your outfit from Shraddha Kapoor. Here are 5 top looks to style by taking inspiration from the 'Baaghi' actor-

5 outfit inspirations to take from Shraddha Kapoor

Party outfit

A party outfit does not always need to be shimmering and shining. You can wear a simple outfit and carry it with grace like the one worn by Shraddha Kapoor. She wore a simple denim dress which white prints at the end. With a pair of white sneakers, she completed her look with a pair of loop earrings.

Work From Home outfit

Working from home does not necessarily need a nice outfit, but it can help in increasing your productivity. You can wear a comfy outfit that would not need a change when it comes to conference video calls. This casual look of Shraddha Kapoor is comfy and is perfect for working from home.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone’s These Cover Photos Are Sight For Sore Eyes, See Pics

Wedding look

Shraddha Kapoor loves dressing up in a traditional Marathi outfit as seen in most of her pictures. She wore this Maharashtrian saree which is perfect for a wedding. The actor wore ethnic jewellery to complete her look and the flower garland around her hair bun made her look complete. She opted for a heavy eye makeup look with her attire.

Also Read: World Environment Day: Sanjay Dutt, Tamannaah Bhatia Urge Fans To Protect Environment

Indo-western look

Indo-western outfits can be worn at different events. We loved how Shraddha Kapoor wore the designer blouse with a simple blue skirt. She wore a pair of ethnic earrings and a nose pin. Her makeup was kept simple and her long locks were let down, to complete the look.

Formals

Another look to copy from Shraddha Kapoor is her formal look. The simple red jumpsuit is perfect for formal meetings that will also make you look stylish. She wore superlarge loop earrings with her outfit, but you can replace them with small simple earrings. The nude strappy heels completed her entire outfit, making her look gorgeous.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-inspired Outfits That Can Be Tried At Various Events

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Or Hina Khan: Who Styled Pant-suit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.