Actor Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are all set to share screen space in Luv Ranjan's untitled film. The film director recently grabbed headlines for his wedding with his longtime girlfriend, Alisha Vaid in Agra.

The ace filmmaker is gearing up to entertain the audience with Shraddha and Ranbir's fresh pairing in the yet-to-be-titled film. As per various reports, the lead pair have started filming for the next schedule of the film. Recently, Shraddha Kapoor shared her working experience with Ranbir Kapoor in the Luv Ranjan directorial project.

Shraddha Kapoor expresses her excitement for her upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Shraddha Kapoor revealed that she is thrilled to be working with Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Adding to which the Ek Villain actor said-

“I’m very excited to work with Luv and Ranbir. It’s a super fun film and I’m excited for the audience to see me in a new role. I have admired Ranbir since his first film and I’m super thrilled that we are finally working together. Same for Luv sir. He is such a fantastic writer/director”

As per various reports, in mid-2022, Luv Ranjan and his team will reportedly fly to Spain for the rom-com’s final schedule. Meanwhile, the director is known for some of his hit films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Akash Vaani. Earlier Shraddha Kapoor had shared details about her untitled film on her Instagram handle.

Shraddha Kapoor announces Luv Ranjan Directorial next

A few days back, actor Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and spilled beans on her upcoming project with Ranbir Kapoor. As per the post, the film will hit the theatres on Republic day next year, i.e., 2023. Along with Shraddha and Ranbir, it also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. Sharing the news, the Half Girlfriend actor captioned the post as "Mark your calendars! #RanbirKapoor #LuvRanjan @gargankur82 #GulshanKumar #BhushanKumar #DimpleKapadia #BoneyKapoor @luv_films @tseries.official"

Here take a look at the post-

Shraddha Kapoor on the work front

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 action thriller film Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. The actor was absent from the big screens for a long time and will make a comeback with the Luv Ranjan directorial.

Image:Instagram@shraddhakapoor,ranbir_kapoooor