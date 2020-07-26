Shraddha Kapoor And Parineeti Chopra: Who Rocked 'dress Over Shirt' Look Perfectly?

Bollywood actors Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are two of the most popular actors in Bollywood. The actors are known for their social media influence as well as their unique fashion sense. Both the actors are credited for having a great screen presence. Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have a loyal fan base who often compliment the actors for their style statements.

Interestingly, both Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra wore a white shirt and joined the ‘dress over shirt’ trend in 2017, on separate occasions. The Bollywood actors nailed the look to perfection and carried off the look with utmost grace. It has been reported that the ‘dress over shirt’ trend began in the 90s and that the designers are adding their personal twist in the trend.

Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra wore the similar-looking outfits, which were designed by two different designers. The actors both sported the look for the promotions of their movies. While they both looked divine in the outfit, netizens compare their looks to choose who wore it better. Take a look at their pictures:

Shraddha Kapoor’s photos

Shraddha Kapoor wore the ‘dress over shirt’ outfit for the promotions of her film, Haseena Parkar. Shraddha wore a plain white shirt and an embroidered black dress over it. The spaghetti sleeves of the dress complimented the outfit perfectly. The floral golden design on the dress further gave a unique touch to the outfit. The design brought the outfit together perfectly.

Shraddha Kapoor wore a pair of black coloured heels and left her hair open. She wore dramatic makeup and was seen sporting the smoky eye look for the promotions of her film. Shraddha Kapoor wore the Manish Malhotra outfit and slew the look to perfection.

Parineeti Chopra’s photos

Spotted: @ParineetiChopra giving the white shirt a cool girl update with this Saaksha and Kinni outfit. pic.twitter.com/kWUhtrVgIV — Aashni + Co (@AashniUK) October 11, 2017

Parineeti Chopra was a vision to behold during the promotions of Golmaal Again. The actor wore a plain black shirt and wore a halter neck black coloured dress. She also added an orange and blue coloured stripes necktie to complete the look. The golden printed design on the dress added the much needed traditional twist to the outfit. She looked marvellous as she promoted her film.

Parineeti complimented the outfit designed by Saaksha and Kinni with a pair of black coloured pencil heels. She left her hair open but pinned up both the sides of her hair to keep her hair away from her eyes. Parineeti Chopra had put on natural-looking makeup to complete the look.

