Shraddha Kapoor Pens Heartwarming Note For 'aaie' Asha Bhosle On 88th Birthday; See Pic

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle who has devoted decades of her life singing breathtaking tracks, ringed in her 88th birthday on September 8. Asha who started her career in 1943, has delivered hits like In Ankhon Ki Masti, O Mere Sona Re, Radha Kaise Na Jale among others. On the special occasion, Shraddha Kapoor who is Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter took to Instagram and shared a big family picture while wishing her.

Shraddha had earlier revealed that Asha Ji and sister Lata Mangeshkar's first cousin, Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure is her maternal grandfather. To break it down, the iconic singers are the actors' grandaunts. Shraddha shared an adorable family picture to wish her ‘Asha Aaie’. The Baaghi 3 actress posted a photo wherein Asha and others can be seen smiling while posing for the camera. Shakti Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure, Siddhanth Kapoor, and other members of the family are featured in the picture. “Happy birthday dearest Asha aaie,” the caption for the post read.

Shraddha Kapoor extends her heartfelt birthday wishes to Asha Bhosle

The actor is also Asha Bhosle's grandniece and lovingly calls her Aaji. The actor penned a birthday note for Asha Ji, wishing her love and wellness. Apart from Shraddha, Lata Mangeshkar shared a throwback picture with her sister on the joyous occasion. She penned a heartfelt post for the birthday girl and prayed for her well-being. "Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janamdin hai. Main usko bahut badhaai aur aashirwad deti hun. Asha ek kamaal ki gaayika hai, versatile singer hai. Wo deerghayu ho, Ishwar usko aur uske pariwaar ko hamesha aur sukhi rakhe yehi meri manokaamana. (Today is my younger sister Asha Bhosle’s birthday. I am sending my warm wishes and blessings to her. Asha is a talented and versatile singer. I pray for Asha and her family members' well-being)," Lata wrote.

Starting out with her singing stint in 1943, Asha Ji's career spans more than seven decades. She has not only been lauded for lending voice in several Bollywood movies but she has also been credited for recording many albums. She made her Hindi film debut when she sang the song Saawan Aaya for Hansraj Behl's Chunariya.

IMAGE: shraddhakapoor/Instagram