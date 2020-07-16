Shraddha Kapoor Posts Heartfelt Hand-written Gratitude For 50M Instagram Fans, Read Here

Shraddha Kapoor is overwhelmed with gratitude as she writes hand-written notes for her 50 million fans on Instagram in three different languages. Shraddha is now the 3rd most followed B'wood actor on Instagram after Priyanka Chopra (54.4 M) and Deepika Padukone (50.3 M). She has been active on her Instagram account with lockdown updates and family throwback pictures.

Have a look:

Kapoor has also been sharing her opinions on animal cruelty. Her love for pet dog Shyloh also has won many hearts on the Internet. The cheerful and bubbly actor has a massive fan following on Instagram as she often treats her followers with glimpses of her personal and professional life.

Shraddha Kapoor has been under self-isolation with her family in Mumbai ever since the lockdown was imposed about four months ago. In one of her earlier posts with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, the actor had shared their grocery shopping adventure while under lockdown. The sibling duo recently ventured out for a ‘grocery adventure’ and seemed extremely excited to be together in it. The two even shared a selfie, both wearing masks, as they carried their cart in the supermarket.

Have a look:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3. The film is the third film of the Baaghi franchise and also starred Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles along with Shraddha Kapoor. Baaghi 3 received mixed reviews from critics but went on to become the second highest-grossing film of 2020.

What's next for Shraddha Kapoor?

She has signed a yet-untitled film to be directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame filmmaker Luv Ranjan and will feature opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

"I am doing Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor. I have loved Luv's films - 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama', 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'. I am super excited to be working with Ranbir. He is one of the best actors of our generation. I have loved his work. Nothing was offered to me earlier with Ranbir, I am looking forward to this film," Shraddha told PTI.

