Shraddha Kapoor Slays Her Thigh-high Boots While Promoting 'Street Dancer 3D'

Bollywood celebrities often give the fashion police a run for their money while promoting their films. Every celebrity has their own sense of style. It is the era of experimentation and some celebs do not hesitate to try some varied style statements.

The fans look forward to witnessing the sartorial choices of the celebs while they are on a promotional spree. Speaking of which, Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Street Dancer 3D. She recently showcased her love for denim as she opted for a faded blue knee-length dress by Nisse. She opted for full sleeves with the outfit along with a ruffled hemline.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor’s Reaction To Varun Dhawan’s 'Mr Lele’ Poster Has A Shakti Kapoor Connect

Shraddha's thigh-high grey boots stole the whole show

But it was her thigh-high grey boots which is stealing the show in the entire look. She further complimented the look with silver hoop earrings and a high ponytail. The Stree actor is looking effortlessly chic while carrying out the entire look. Her dewy makeup is further adding more glam into the look. Her look can be an inspiration for anyone looking forward to slaying those thigh-high boots. Shraddha never fails to make heads turn with her style statement and this promotional look was certainly no different.

Street Dancer 3D will also star Nora Fatehi

Talking about the film Street Dancer 3D, it is the third instalment of the ABCD franchise. The movie is helmed by Remo D'souza. The film will once again reunite Shraddha and Varun Dhawan on-screen after ABCD 2 and fans are looking forward to their chemistry. The movie also stars Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurrana in pivotal roles.

It is all set to release on January 24, 2020. Shraddha will also be seen opposite Tiger Shroff once again in the film Baaghi 3. The actor was last seen in films like Chhichhore opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and in Saaho opposite Prabhas. Both the films reportedly fared well at the box office.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Reveals She Learned Judo And Martial Arts For Ahmed Khan's 'Baaghi 3'

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor Has An 'oops Moment', Forgets Steps During A Dance-off With Varun Dhawan

Image Courtesy: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.