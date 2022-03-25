Shraddha Kapoor, Rohan Shrestha Part Ways After Dating For Four Years? Here's What We Know

Actor Shraddha Kapoor and photographer Rohan Shrestha were rumoured to be dating ever since the two have been spotted on various occasions. Now, with the gossip mills running, it has been learned that the two stars have parted ways after reportedly dating for almost four years. According to reports by Pinkvilla, the celebrity photographer and the actor have ended all ties.

It was not long before Shraddha turned into a bridal muse for Rohan for a photoshoot. The duo has broken up due to the reasons known best to them. Although they never made their affair public, the paparazzi spottings and Rohan Shrestha's presence in Kapoors' get-together had a different story to tell.

Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha call it off?

Now, a source close to the leading daily informed them that the Half Girlfriend celebrated her birthday with family in Goa and Rohan was not a part of this celebration despite being free. The couple was in an on-off relationship since January. Pinkvilla then reported that their breakup happened in February.

Not just the actor, in fact, her entire family was very fond of Rohan Shrestha. Rohan was also preset for Shraddha’s brother’s wedding which had created a lot of buzz among the fans. Now, the disheartened fans are expecting to see the actor in line with other stars who are getting hitched.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha is currently shooting for director Luv Ranjan’s next untitled film along with Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, the two stars were spotted rehearsing a dance sequence in a viral video. The duo was seen in ethnic wear as Ranbir Kapoor had donned a royal blue kurta, as he shook a leg with his co-star, who on the other hand wore a bright yellow saree. The shoot seemed to be taking place at a grand location with several backup dancers and an extravagant set.

Apart from the aforementioned project, Shraddha will also be seen in Naagin as well as Chaalbaaz In London. Chalbaaz in London is a Bollywood comedy movie, directed by Pankaj Parashar. The film is a reboot of the romantic 1989 comedy Chaalbaaz.

Image: Instagram/ShraddhaKapoor/RohanShrestha