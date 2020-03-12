When Shraddha Kapoor Shared A 55-year-old Pic And Gave An Adorable Caption

Netizens love it when actors reveal their bonds with their parents. Shraddha Kapoor is one such actor who never shies away from sharing such personal pictures on her social media handles. The actor loves sharing images with her huge fan base on social media, be it from her sets, photoshoots, or with her family and friends. Check out a throwback picture that the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor shared on her Instagram handle that was loved by her fans.

Cool bond of Shraddha Kapoor and her father Shakti Kapoor

Shakti Kapoor is a famous actor who is mainly known for playing antagonists in Bollywood movies. Some of his notable works include Naseeb, Rocky, Satte pe Satta, Raja Babu, Judwaa, Coolie No 1, and Andaz Apna Apna, among others.

Shraddha posted a black and white image of her father Shakti Kapoor. She disclosed in the caption that the image is 55 years old when Shakti Kapoor was attending his school in Delhi and was the captain of his school's cricket team. Earlier, Shakti Kapoor had shared a throwback image of their family Euro trip. Check out the adorable posts here.

On the professional front

The actor had two releases in 2020, the first one being Street Dancer 3D, while the second being Baaghi 3. The Shraddha-Tiger starrer released on March 6, 2020, and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. The film also stars Ritiesh Deshmukh essaying the role of Tiger Shroff's brother.

Check out the movie's official trailer here.

Check out this behind the scenes trailer that shows what went behind the camera to produce the action-packed movie.

