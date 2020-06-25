Shraddha Kapoor Shares Photos Of Clear Blue Sky, Says, 'it's Just Unbelievable'

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has been widely active on social media amid the lockdown, like most other celebs. Recently, she shared a few stories featuring the clear blue sky. Check out her Instagram stories and read on to know more details:

Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram stories

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and posted stories of the blue sky and lush green coconut trees painting a scenic view. In the first picture, the actor has appreciated the weather and captured the background of a beach. She is focussing on the splendid morning view of the clear sky and fresh trees. Kapoor captioned her story by writing ''surreal'' and added a purple heart emoticon along with the same. Check out her first social media story.

In the second photo, Shraddha Kapoor has zoomed in the camera lens towards the sky. It showcases the dark colour amid the coconut tree leaves, which is considered a rare phenomenon in Mumbai due to cloudy or sunny weather. Alongside the Instagram story, the actor wrote, "This is ACTUALLY how the sky is looking... it's just unbelievable". She also dropped a heart-eye emoticon alongside. Shraddha Kapoor seems mesmerized with the unique sight as she shared with her fans and followers on social media. Check out her second Instagram story.

Shraddha Kapoor is quite fond of nature. She keeps sharing photos that showcase picturesque views during the shooting of her flicks. Around two years ago, the actor posted a sight from the van at a cliff while working in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Moreover, she loves watching sunsets, which is evident in one of her Instagram snaps. Kapoor is visible keenly looking at the spectacular view with her friends at the beach. Besides posing for the photo, she flaunts her perfect captures while standing behind the lens. Shraddha Kapoor shared a nice shot of her mother standing gracefully amid the lush green grass, trees, and sun high up in the sky.

